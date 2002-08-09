Clash of the Titans B+ type Movie

Sure, certain aspects of Clash of the Titans are so cheesy you may find Velveeta dripping off your TV screen. After all, Olivier’s Zeus presides in front of a laser show more befitting a Pink Floyd concert than an Olympian god, there’s a golden mechanical owl named Bubo, and Harry Hamlin is…well, Harry Hamlin. But as far as mythology adventure films go, it’s otherwise hard to beat. Special-effects master Ray Harryhausen struts his stuff with a two-headed dog, a giant sea creature, and his piece de resistance — Medusa. Go ahead, I dare you to look.