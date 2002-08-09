The Art of Travel B type Book genre Nonfiction Where to watch Close Streaming Options

The sprightly writer of On Love and How Proust Can Change Your Life now turns to an analysis of the vacation, a beach read for those wanting a thoughtful take on why they’re at the beach. Botton details the pleasures of jaunts to Barbados, sublime hikes through the Sinai desert, and lazy stays in Provence, linking his anecdotes to stories of Edward Hopper’s road trips and Wordsworth’s evocations of the Lake District. Botton can often test your tolerance for preciousness (on in-flight meals: ”We appropriate the extraterrestrial landscape with the help of a chilled bread roll and a plastic dish of potato salad”), but he is rarely dull and invests each excursion with a rousing sense of wonder.