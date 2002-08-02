Tadpole B+ type Movie

While a hypersophisticated 15-year-old Manhattan prep schooler harbors a crush on his stepmother (Sigourney Weaver), the stepmom’s swinging, single best friend (wickedly funny Bebe Neuwirth) reaps unexpected benefits a la Mrs. Robinson. This ingratiating romantic coming-of-age comedy is easy, rather than astonishing, and the territory owes a steep debt to Rushmore. But the mood is courtly, the performances superb, the made-in-New York City details zingy — and that ain’t chopped liver.