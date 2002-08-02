NAKED STATES
Naked States
B+
type
- Movie
Episode Recaps
Art takes on many shapes and sizes, especially in the work of photographer Spencer Tunick, who toured 48 states shooting nude people in public settings from Times Square to the Nevada desert. First-time feature director Arlene Donnelly’s spirited and soulful snapshot of his cross-country trip includes thoughtful interviews with some of Tunick’s subjects (among them a rape victim, an overweight woman struggling with her body image, and a 65-year-old man) and strikingly shows how people can be much more awkward putting their clothes on than being without them.
Naked States
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|director
Comments