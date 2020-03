Man With A Memory B type Music genre Country

Nichols, whose vocal quality recalls that of the great Keith Whitley, proves the working man’s friend in these blue-collar meditations on love, loss, and the crapshoot of life. If he too often plays it safe with predictable, radio-ready material written by others (”The Impossible”), he scores higher with his own ”Everything’s a Thing,” a groove boogie that puts the rhythm back in country blues.