Image zoom

Learning From Falling A- type Music

When you’re a 28-year-old former backup singer for James Brown, Guns N’ Roses, and Duran Duran, you must know something about hard work, discipline, and the pitfalls of creative self-absorption. But on her debut, Learning From Falling, Lamya radiates a worldly knowingness that doesn’t descend into cynicism. Instead, her maturity shapes potential ego trips like ”Black Mona Lisa” and ”I Get Cravings” into alluringly crafted pop self-portraits.