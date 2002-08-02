K-9: PI
Now on his third K-9 caper, Belushi — as dogged detective Dooley — retires from the force, only to be dragged into the crime-fighting biz when his beloved pooch accidentally swallows a valuable microchip. And while the two find romance along the way — one with a fellow dog owner, the other with a German shepherd who likes to, uh, dress up like a poodle — PI turns out to be a fairly sub-Scooby comedy-mystery breed.
