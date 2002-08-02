Halloween: Resurrection

By Owen Gleiberman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:48 AM EDT

F
The famous mask worn by Michael Myers — the one that makes him look like a rubbery Sid Vicious — is now more expressive than most of the young actors who play his murder meat. In Halloween: Resurrection, a handful of college students spend a night searching for clues in a house rigged with video surveillance cameras. The grainy electromagnetic images of the usual stabbings feel very three years ago.

