Halloween: Resurrection
Episode Recaps
The famous mask worn by Michael Myers — the one that makes him look like a rubbery Sid Vicious — is now more expressive than most of the young actors who play his murder meat. In Halloween: Resurrection, a handful of college students spend a night searching for clues in a house rigged with video surveillance cameras. The grainy electromagnetic images of the usual stabbings feel very three years ago.
Halloween: Resurrection
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments