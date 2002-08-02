'Greek Wedding': Is Windex a wonder drug?
Q: In My Big Fat Greek Wedding, dad Michael Constantine uses Windex to cure ills "from psoriasis to poison ivy." Is it a wonder drug?
A: Clearly not. The ammonia-based cleaner is "extremely caustic," says NYU dermatology prof Darrell Rigel. SC Johnson rep Therese Van Ryne doesn't recommend it for "human surfaces," but she notes a slight sales bump since the surprise plug. Wedding star-scribe Nia Vardalos was Win-spired: "In old-world Greek tradition, you don't use the proper medicine for a corresponding ailment. My dad accidentally got Windex on a wart and it started to dry out, so he started using it for everything."
