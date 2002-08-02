In Between

By Will Hermes
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:41 AM EDT

In Between

B+
This German DJ/production crew has been remixing other people’s records for years, minting a distinc-tively chilled-out, much-copied Latin/Brazilian-flavored club style. Jazzanova’s own debut opens with a breakbeat epic — built around an old doo-wop sample — that’s edgier than you’d expect, and the set veers between cosmic soul-jazz and intricate drumscapes, salted with uplifting (if sometimes generic) raps/vocals. Crossover suggestion: A summit with Nelly Furtado could advance everyone’s cause.

