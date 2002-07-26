Into the Woods (Soundtrack - Broadway 2002) C+ type Music genre Soundtracks

Fans wondered if there was a need to revive this fairy-tale fantasy — just 15 years old and hardly the crown jewel in Stephen Sondheim’s oeuvre. Now they ask, Another CD? This disc is reflective of the current brighter, slighter production: accomplished, if not outstanding, voices rendering elaborate, engaging melodies. (Vanessa Williams’ witch, unhappily, comes off as shrill.) But why not add James Lapine’s droll dialogue or Dame Judi Dench’s prerecorded (and uncredited) vocals as the giant? For a show that pushes three hours, Woods could offer more than a 70-minute memento.