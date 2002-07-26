St Arkansas
Pere Ubu: Monica Dee / Retna Ltd USA
Episode Recaps
On St Arkansas, sticking somewhat to the geographical theme of ’98’s ”Pennsylvania,” David Thomas applies his solemn bleat to ”a car full of dreams” — a journey across a blasted landscape of arid loneliness, interrupted by moments of surreal humor. The best of the batch is ”Slow Walking Daddy,” a better Talking Heads song than anything Talking Heads did after their debut, yet an utterly typical piece of witty Ubu absurdity.
St Arkansas
|type
|
|genre
Comments