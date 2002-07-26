Harold Lloyd: Master Comedian
Episode Recaps
Harold Lloyd, whose public persona was that of silent film’s slapstick prissy boy, gets his due and then some in a beautifully designed photo book-cum-biography, Harold Lloyd: Master Comedian, cowritten by his granddaughter. Most famous for dangling from the hands of a tower clock in ”Safety Last!” (1923), Lloyd lived in the shadow of his two great contemporaries, Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton. In trying to bolster Lloyd’s rep, though, the authors do him no favor by suggesting he invented a style called ”thrill comedy” and implying that Chaplin and Keaton were simply following Lloyd’s lead in their later, greater films. Look at the pretty pictures; skim the text with skepticism.
Harold Lloyd: Master Comedian
|type
|
|genre
|author
|publisher
Comments