Emigrante B+ type Music genre Hip-Hop/Rap,

World

Rap and hip-hop were bound to wash up on Cuban shores. With ”Que Pasa?,” the opener of their new CD, this Cuban band (now living in Paris) implores folks in Havana to ”wake up to a new generation.” Orishas blend the cadences of rappers and tradition-bred soneros to reveal some powerful connections and contrasts. They focus on live tracks, not samples. And unlike many American counterparts, they’re more bravura than bra-vado.