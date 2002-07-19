Love & War

By Craig Seymour
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:48 AM EDT

Love & War

B+
type
  • Music
Where most current R&B divas come off like war correspondents from love’s battlefields, Monet — despite her album’s title — has a loftier vision. Love matches airy grooves with lyrics about respecting elders, loving oneself, and praising God. But even with cameos from DMX and Eve, the set lacks bite. And Monet’s clipped, reggae-influenced delivery sometimes grates. Still, for the most part, Monet is soulfully sunny without being too head-in-the-clouds silly.

