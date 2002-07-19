Dreamland
In theory, a terrific idea: Unabashed old-school flower child Plant digs deep into his hippie-folkie roots with a set heavy on remakes of hippie-folkie classics. But his croaky, oddly wavering delivery all but sinks fine songs by Tim Buckley and the Youngbloods, as well as a few blues covers, and his rendition of the Hendrix-associated ”Hey Joe” is a bombastic Zep parody. Plant makes the brilliant past seem truly leaden.
