Border Girl C- type Music genre Pop,

World

This Latina superstar delivers an English-language debut short on musical brio and long on lyrical predictability. Alternating wan ballads with disco-beat dance numbers, Rubio won’t impress serious U.S. music fans, but she might find an audience: viewers who care to watch her wedged between Kylie Minogue and Wild Orchid on an inevitable Fox Family Channel music special.