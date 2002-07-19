American Psycho 2
Novelist Bret Easton Ellis wasn’t involved. Nor was Mary Harron, director of the satanically elegant original. Nor was Ur-psycho Christian Bale (his character Patrick Bateman is lamely killed off in the opening sequence). So what’s left? Shatner as a lecherous ex-FBI profiler, that’s what. What, you want more? OK, how about the fembot-esque Kunis (That ’70s Show) droning dopey voice-overs about how she’s ”dressed to kill.” Unscary and unfunny, AP2 still manages to inspire homicidal fantasies — most involving the slow dismemberment of once-promising indie director Morgan J. Freeman.
