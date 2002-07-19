Acid Row A- type Book genre Fiction

ACID ROW Minette Walters (Putnam, $24.95) Edgar-winning suspense novelist Walters has written a zippy summer read with this tightly plotted, character-rich thriller. In the pressure cooker of a London housing project, residents discover that a pedophile has moved in; when a 10-year-old girl disappears, a riot ensues. The book is peopled with sympathetic, smart protagonists — from the female doctor who cares for those caught in the crossfire to the project-dwellers themselves, hardscrabble yet endearing fighters.