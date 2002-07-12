Heathen Chemistry
Another year, another round of Gallagher brothers interviews that amount to, ”Yes, the last album was duff, but this time it’s the real deal.” In fact, their fifth is a step up from the previous two tossers. The opening pair of tracks suggests they can crib from U2 and T. Rex while maintaining what’s theirs. But beware the power ballads — they’d sneer at ”Stop Crying Your Heart Out” if they hadn’t written it, and Noel, assuming lead vox from Liam on ”Little by Little,” comes out as a Roland Orzabal sound- and think-alike.
Heathen Chemistry
