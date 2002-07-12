Heathen Chemistry

By Chris Willman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:04 AM EDT

Heathen Chemistry

B-
Another year, another round of Gallagher brothers interviews that amount to, ”Yes, the last album was duff, but this time it’s the real deal.” In fact, their fifth is a step up from the previous two tossers. The opening pair of tracks suggests they can crib from U2 and T. Rex while maintaining what’s theirs. But beware the power ballads — they’d sneer at ”Stop Crying Your Heart Out” if they hadn’t written it, and Noel, assuming lead vox from Liam on ”Little by Little,” comes out as a Roland Orzabal sound- and think-alike.

