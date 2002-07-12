EW EAGERLY AWAITS

THE WHORE’S CHILD AND OTHER STORIES Richard Russo (Knopf, $24, on sale July 16) The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Empire Falls and a master of the thick novel, Russo now zeroes in on the short form.

GRAVE SECRETS Kathy Reichs (Scribner, $25, on sale July 9) Reichs’ forensic anthropologist goes looking for bodies–and finds trouble–in Guatemala.

ASH WEDNESDAY Ethan Hawke (Knopf, $22.95, on sale July 23) Following his Oscar nod and a directing gig, Hawke caps off a busy year with his second novel.

