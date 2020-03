Degradation Trip B+ type Music genre Rock

Now that Layne Staley’s death has closed the book on Alice in Chains, guitarist Cantrell is left to carry on the Seattle band’s metal-Goth tradition. Fittingly, his second solo CD is a grim bit of business. Baleful riffs trawl through broken glass while Cantrell meditates on physical and psychic pain on tracks like ”Anger Rising” and ”Hellbound.” Ugly, but not without its own morbidly fascinating charms.