What do you know about ''Road to Perdition''? Answer our trivia questions to find out

By EW Staff
Updated July 03, 2002 at 04:00 AM EDT
Road to Perdition

type
  • Movie

1. What injury did Tom Hanks suffer during the production of ”Band of Brothers”? Answer It >

2. What did Paul Newman do to commemorate his 75th birthday? Answer It >

3. Which feel-good flick did Stanley Tucci NOT appear in? Answer It >

4. Jude Law has lyrics from which Beatles song tattooed on his arm? Answer It >

5. Who originally starred in Sam Mendes’ Broadway revival of ”Cabaret”? Answer It >

