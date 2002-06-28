Murray Street

By Will Hermes
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:54 AM EDT

A-
Named for the Ground Zero block where these art-punk vets still keep their NYC studio, LP No. 16 is a near-perfect, guitar-shaped phoenix. With multitasking new member Jim O’Rourke adding electronics and even more guitar, Sonic Youth find a balance — between formlessness and structure, melody and cacophony — that’s eluded them for a while. The result is a reverie of rock geologies from jam to glam and beyond. Nostalgic, but also soul-kissing the future.

Murray Street

