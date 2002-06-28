MR. DEEDS

We’ve been living under a rock, and we’re not sure why Winona Ryder has been in the press so much. So we went to the colorful, animated site of her upcoming movie — in which Adam Sandler inherits a fortune and laughs allegedly ensue — to find out why. We sifted through press materials, photo galleries, and e-cards. No clues. We even downloaded Shockwave to play a couple of really tough and goofy games, but we’re still stumped. At least surfing mrdeeds.com didn’t cost anything. Maybe that’s what all the ”Free Winona” T-shirts are about.

