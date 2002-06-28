Freak of Nature

By Mark Bautz
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:41 AM EDT

Freak of Nature

B
type
  • Music

Episode Recaps

Her club hit ”One Day in Your Life” has a kicky ”Flashdance” retro vibe, but Anastacia, the ex-”Club MTV” dancer and European star, is really about R&B — in the Patti LaBelle-meets-Deborah Cox mode. Her second CD, Freak of Nature, is bombastic and overproduced, but Anastacia has major-league pipes, solid rhythm, and an ear for the commercial hook. Played loud and often, ”Nature” can help you get ur ”Freak” on.

Freak of Nature

type
  • Music
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com