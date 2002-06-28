Freak of Nature
Her club hit ”One Day in Your Life” has a kicky ”Flashdance” retro vibe, but Anastacia, the ex-”Club MTV” dancer and European star, is really about R&B — in the Patti LaBelle-meets-Deborah Cox mode. Her second CD, Freak of Nature, is bombastic and overproduced, but Anastacia has major-league pipes, solid rhythm, and an ear for the commercial hook. Played loud and often, ”Nature” can help you get ur ”Freak” on.
