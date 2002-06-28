The Entertainment Weekly/AOL Poll

Q In his new video, Eminem appears as Osama bin Laden. Has the shock rapper gone too far?

From his grim take on domestic abuse and celebrity obsession in last year’s ”Stan” to his dressing up as the terror chieftain in the video for ”Without Me,” Eminem never fails to provoke. But hey, he’s an artist. At least that’s what the majority of the 168,343 of you who voted thought.

61% NO — he’s making a statement 39% YES — he’s crude and insensitive

