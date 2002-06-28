THE DANGEROUS LIVES OF ALTAR BOYS

By Owen Gleiberman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:56 AM EDT

The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys
C+

C+
Set in the 1970s, The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys, an adaptation of Chris Fuhrman’s posthumously published novel, tries to establish a casually organic, stand-by-me flow, even as it turns the adventures of two parochial-school friends into lumbering parables of lost innocence. We get Jodie Foster overacting as a one-legged nun, a tender courtship that dances around a Sinful Secret, and a disastrous prank to spring a cougar from the local zoo. It’s all way too heavy-handed, though nicely acted by Emile Hirsch, Kieran Culkin, and, especially, Jena Malone. In an innovative twist, the kids’ comic-book fantasies come to life in animated sequences (drawn by ”Spawn”’s Todd McFarlane) that are like the Bible gone madly Marvel.

The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys

