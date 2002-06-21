Yonn-De

By Will Hermes
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:58 AM EDT

Yonn-De

A-
Say what? A rootsier take on Murray’s Senegalese rap fusion Fo Deuk Revue, this is chapter 2 of the prolific tenor-sax titan’s ”Creole project”—a revival meeting of American jazz radicalism and gwo-ka, a driving drum-and-chant style that signifies national identity for generations of Guadeloupeans. Wisely, Murray defers to the beat-makers and vocalists (including Antillean cultural hero Conquette, ne Guy Konket), salting in punchy horn charts, Ascension-style free blowing, and his own burly, scale-wrestling solos to taste. Multi-Culti MVP Bassist Santi Debriano, who holds it all down with his fierce, swingin’ hardwood funk lines.

