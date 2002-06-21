Rollerball D type Movie

If MGM hadn’t dropped the ‘ball and released this inexplicable remake in early 2001 as intended, it could have beaten out Glitter for the distinction of being the first great-bad movie of the millennium. Klein and LL are the stars of a quasi-futuristic sport that looks like an S&M version of cricket — on roller skates, no less. When they discover that their Russian boss (Jean Reno, doing his best Boris Badenov accent) is a murderous player-hater, they make a break for it — culminating in a desert chase scene that, for no particular reason, was shot entirely in night-vision. With head-rubbingly bad dialogue and indecipherable action scenes, ”Rollerball” is hell on wheels.