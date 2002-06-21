R. Kelly sings about his porn charges

R. Kelly tells fans not to believe he can lie in his newest song, ”Heaven, I Need a Hug,” which disses his critics and makes a case for his innocence in the child porn case against him. ”You smile in my face and tell me you love me,” Kelly sings in the track, which has begun getting radio play in Chicago, the Associated Press reported. ”But then before you know the truth you’re so quick to judge me.”

Kelly also says in the song that he’s ”just being real,” and explains why he thinks he was indicted for allegedly videotaping sex acts with a teenage girl. ”It’s all because I’m famous,” he sings, according to MTV News. ”I mean, if I wasn’t famous, then all this wouldn’t be happening? I’ve given 13 years of my life to this industry. Hit song or not I’ve given all of me.” In the chorus, Kelly asks for love: ”Heaven, I need a hug. Would anyone out there like to hug a thug?” The song has gotten a strong response at the Chicago station that debuted it, according to MTV News.

Kelly was arrested June 5 on child pornography charges; he posted $750,000 bail. Kelly has said that he’s not the man in the tape obtained by police (and widely circulated in street bootlegs). His lawyer, meanwhile, says that the woman on the tape was not underage. Heavens, they need to get their stories straight!