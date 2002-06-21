My Way
Greedy lawyers swinging outdated copyright laws have stymied the growth of sample-based music for more than 20 years. But a quick survey of the growing DIY ”mash-up”/bootleg movement — the most excitingly subversive pop since the birth of hip-hop — shows change is afoot. Meanwhile, Montreal’s Marc Leclair, a.k.a. Akufen, has a new take on the mash-up aesthetic: Instead of grafting together familiar songs, he ”microsamples” pop-radio broadcasts, building melody mosaics from infinitesimal sound bites and hitching them to bouncy house grooves. I’d wager the recurring harmonica blast could be traced to Stevie Wonder. But trainspotting samples is beside the point—this is music as exultant as it is brainy. Cuisinart Art The heavenly fractal ”Even White Horizons,” like a DJ Shadow elegy dropped into a food processor.
