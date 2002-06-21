Location is Everything Vol. 1 B+ type Music genre Rock

A vital punk label based in Delaware (no, seriously!), Jade Tree signifies emo like Sub Pop signified grunge. This sharp sampler cuts a wide swath—from butch alt-rock vets Girls Against Boys and radio-ready pop punks New End Original to swoony melodymongers Denali, from political, hardcore barn burners Trial by Fire and Strike Anywhere to agitated Stereolab fans Zero Zero and emo A-teamers Jets to Brazil and the Promise Ring. But the best moments are the reinventions—ex-Rites of Spring bassist Mike Fellows reborn as anti-folkie Miighty Flashlight, and ruminative Pedro the Lion calling down ”Rapture,” which could be the greatest Christian rock anthem since Jesus Christ Superstar. Support the label now, before it gets bought out. EMO Song-Title-Of-The-Month Award Paint It Black’s ”Another Beautiful ‘