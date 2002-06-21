Joshua D- type Movie

He’s not just any monosyllabic, inscrutable stranger in town: Joshua (Tony Goldwyn) is actually Jesus Christ. And he’s here mostly to hang out and hand out pats on the back in this woefully folksy, anticlimactic Second Coming. Christians sensitive to a reductionist view of their Lord as a luv-spreading Dr. Feelgood will take more offense than secularists, who may just praise God for an instant camp classic.