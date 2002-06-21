Instant Vintage B type Music Where to watch Close Streaming Options

The ex-member of Tony!Toni!Tone! and Lucy Pearl goes solo, stretching R&B grooves like taffy. He works much of the same territory as pal (and duet partner) D’Angelo—updated Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and Curtis Mayfield. But Saadiq calls the mix ”gospeldelic.” It’s twisty and inveigling, but we wish there was more ‘delic, a little wild spontaneity. He could also refrain from self-congratulatory lyrics: It’s nice that he’s confident of his multitalents and faithful to his woman, but Saadiq’s instructing us to admire him makes us think he doesn’t have much else to say.