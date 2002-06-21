Fuacata! Live A- type Music genre World,

Jazz

Latin DJ music tends to be either shrill cyberpop or limp acid jazz. But this set of jazzy midtempo Afro-Cuban jams is as tasty and unpretentious as a hot cubano. Helmed by DJ Andrew Yeomanson (a Canadian, go figure) and currently stoking the Little Havana dance scene in Miami, the Allstars build slippery pan-Latin rhythms from vintage samples and live percussion, laying horns, guitars, and turntable riffs in the blank spaces. No grandstanding here—everyone serves the almighty groove, which can veer into dub or vamp on James Brown’s ”Make It Funky” if the spirit dictates. When the time comes for the Buena Vista Social Club remix project, someone should give this crew a holler. Note to Vegans Spam Allstars are in no way affiliated with the Hormel Foods Corp. or the United Pig Farmers of America.