Directions in Music: Live at Massey Hall

By Larry Blumenfeld
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:04 AM EDT

B+
type
  • Music

The Toronto crowd cheers loudly between tunes. And well they should—this triumvirate exudes post-bop authority and fame. Mostly drawn from Coltrane’s, Miles’, and Hancock’s catalogs, these directions in music are nothing new. But Hargrove solos with freshly lit fire, as Hancock chases Brecker down some dangerous harmonic avenues. B+

Directions in Music: Live at Massey Hall

