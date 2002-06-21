Directions in Music: Live at Massey Hall B+ type Music

The Toronto crowd cheers loudly between tunes. And well they should—this triumvirate exudes post-bop authority and fame. Mostly drawn from Coltrane’s, Miles’, and Hancock’s catalogs, these directions in music are nothing new. But Hargrove solos with freshly lit fire, as Hancock chases Brecker down some dangerous harmonic avenues. B+