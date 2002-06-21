definingTECH; This is Tech-Pop

definingTECH B type Music genre Electronic

This Is Tech-Pop (Ministry of Sound) For all its chilly camp, there’s a pathos to the current revival of ’80s synth-pop that can be traced back to HAL 9000, the sad-sack computer lead in Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. But the music also has a well-developed sense of the absurd, something the humorless dance scene can really use. Like the first time around, synth-pop is a singles genre, so compilations are the way to go—preferably those that begin with art-school scene-stealers Fischerspooner (see also 2000’s Electroclash compilation) and include at least two tracks with French Grace Jones impersonator/comedian Miss Kittin. These discs fit the bill, and while neither is definitive, they’ll help spark your own mixes. Silly Love Songs From ”Naked, Drunk and Horny,” by Yellow Note Vs. Pukka: ”I’d like to spend some time with you/Pulling splinters from my toes with your teeth.” defining…: B This Is…: