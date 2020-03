Dawgnation C+ type Music genre Rock,

Country

Unfairly, the leader of this veteran bluegrass-fusion outfit is better known as the after-hours pickin’ pal of late Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia (see the recent doc Grateful Dawg) than as a genre visionary. But his group’s return — just in time to catch the O Brother roots-music-revival train — is jammy global folk padded with lite-jazz fluff. So be it: Initiates should first check the mandolinist’s 1975 high-lonesome supersession with Garcia, Old and in the Way.