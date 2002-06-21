Bunkka
After a decade-plus of dance comps and remixes for U2, Madonna, et al., the Wal-Mart of DJs drops his debut LP. The trademarks are here — frothy synths, tinny trance beats, overweening melodic builds, heavily reverbed divas — along with absurdly mercenary rapping (Ice Cube, Crazytown’s Shifty Shellshock), druggy convocation spiels (Perry Farrell, Hunter S. Thompson), and a hijacked theme from Clint Mansell’s Requiem for a Dream soundtrack. File under: Bunkum.
Bunkka
