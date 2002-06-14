Tom Hanks, Will Smith, Hugh Jackman; more movie news

At 45, Tom Hanks is the youngest-ever winner of the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement award, which, in its 30-year history, has usually gone to old masters (Billy Wilder, Orson Welles, Lillian Gish) whose careers are all but over. Those paying him tribute Wednesday night took note of his relative youth and roasted him, according to reports from the ceremony. ”He has dignity, humanity, and he’s cute!” said Sharon Stone.

Said Steve Martin, ”When you look at him, you wouldn’t think this is one of the greatest actors of our generation. You’d think more, ‘Excuse me, what are today’s specials?”’ Hanks responded to the barbs and the ”Bosom Buddies” jokes by ending his acceptance speech with, ”Table 19, your pizza is ready.” Taped at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood (home of the Oscars), the ceremony airs on USA on June 24….

Will Smith may star in a remake of ”A Star Is Born,” the Hollywood Reporter says. He’s in talks to play the lead in the showbiz melodrama that has been filmed four times, most recently with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson in 1976. Joel Schumacher (”Bad Company”) is to direct. No word on whether this version, like the last two, will be a musical….

Wolverine, meet Wolf Man. Hugh Jackman is negotiating to play the title character in ”Van Helsing” for writer/director Stephen Sommers, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Sommers, who went to Universal’s vault of classic movie monsters for ”The Mummy” and its sequel, will bring three more of them back in ”Van Helsing.” Not only would Dr. Van Helsing track down Dracula, his traditional nemesis, but also Frankenstein’s monster and the Wolf Man….

Variety reports that Stockard Channing has joined the ensemble cast of the untitled Woody Allen movie currently shooting in New York, alongside Jason Biggs, Christina Ricci, and Danny DeVito. When it wraps, Channing will head back to Los Angeles to begin production on the fourth season of ”The West Wing,” to resume her duties as First Lady. She’ll appear in 12 of next season’s 22 episodes, the paper reports.