Call me a killjoy, but there’s something insidious about a romantic fantasy — however frothy-fun — that requires a character to give up her real life to achieve happiness. In Kate & Leopold, Meg Ryan is a frazzled New Yorker with little luck in love until a time-traveling Brit (Hugh Jackman) comes into her life. There’s a will-they-won’t-they courtship and a culture clash or two, but ultimately the ”modern” woman makes a decision that would cause any therapist to blanch.
