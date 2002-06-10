Paul McCartney and Heather Mills are married. The ex-Beatle stages a casual 'rock 'n' roll wedding' at an Irish castle

Paul McCartney and Heather Mills were married Tuesday afternoon in a ceremony the musician’s manager described as a ”rock ‘n’ roll wedding” at Castle Leslie in the Irish village of Glaslough.

The dress code was casual, and the guest list included fellow surviving Beatle Ringo Starr, Beatles producer George Martin, Pink Floyd guitarist Dave Gilmour, Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde, Squeeze keyboardist Jools Holland, and actor (and sometime drummer) Steve Buscemi. (Also rumored to be on the guest list: Sting, Elton John, Eric Clapton, and amateur saxophone player Bill Clinton.)

The couple were married in a Protestant ceremony by a local clergyman at the St. Salvator church on the 1,000-acre castle grounds. Best man was the groom’s brother Mike, who performed the same duty in a much more informal ceremony 33 years ago, when McCartney married Linda Eastman at a London registry office.

Mills, a former model, wore a gown she designed with two friends, rather than opt for a gown by her future stepdaughter, designer Stella McCartney. (Despite rumors of chilliness between Mills and McCartney’s four grown children, all of them were expected to attend, as were Linda McCartney’s brother and other relatives.)

Following the ceremony, a lakeside reception was scheduled, featuring an Indian banquet (vegetarian, of course), music by an Indian/Celtic band, and fireworks.