Totally Hits 2002

By David Browne
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:50 AM EDT

Totally Hits 2002

B-
type
  • Music
genre
Where to watch

Episode Recaps

In a perverse way, the latest pop sampler, Totally Hits 2002, has cultural significance: The inclusion of P.O.D., Default, and even Michelle Branch documents the return of the guitar and the ongoing decline of the sensitive white chick (the Jewel and Natalie Imbruglia cuts were totally not huge hits). Otherwise, it’s the usual assortment of singles that deserved to dominate (”Get the Party Started,” ”The Whole World”) and those that didn’t (”Can’t Fight the Moonlight”). At the very least, a step up from the dreadful ”NOW 9.”

Totally Hits 2002

type
  • Music
genre
Where to watch
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com