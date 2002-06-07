Totally Hits 2002
Totally Hits 2002
In a perverse way, the latest pop sampler, Totally Hits 2002, has cultural significance: The inclusion of P.O.D., Default, and even Michelle Branch documents the return of the guitar and the ongoing decline of the sensitive white chick (the Jewel and Natalie Imbruglia cuts were totally not huge hits). Otherwise, it’s the usual assortment of singles that deserved to dominate (”Get the Party Started,” ”The Whole World”) and those that didn’t (”Can’t Fight the Moonlight”). At the very least, a step up from the dreadful ”NOW 9.”
Totally Hits 2002
