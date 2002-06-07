Italian Platinum
Ten years and seven albums after its first full-length release, this underappreciated Seattle band puts out yet another modestly masterful set of thoughtful, unflashy guitar rock. The addition of alt-country singer Kelly Hogan adds nice backup-vocal texture to several songs (although her lead singing on ”Young” makes her sound uncomfortably similar to Bonnie Tyler), but it’s uncluttered tunes like ”Is She a Sign,” ”LR72,” and album highlight ”Bourbon Beard” that hit hardest.
