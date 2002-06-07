DARK BLUE WORLD

By Michael Sauter
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:07 AM EDT

Dark Blue World

A-
type
  • Movie
genre

Episode Recaps

There’s an old-fashioned Hollywood sweep (and just a touch of Tinseltown schmaltz) in the latest film from Czech director Jan Sverak (”Kolya”), about two Czechoslovakian fighter pilots who escape their Nazi-occupied homeland to fight with the British RAF. But as these gung-ho flyboys shoot down German dogfighters, mourn their downed comrades, and fall for the same English beauty (Tara Fitzgerald), Sverak reworks familiar formulas with a deeply felt romanticism that’s all the more affecting for its stoic restraint. Next to this, a movie like Pearl Harbor feels like a great big beer commercial.

Dark Blue World

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • R
runtime
  • 115 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com