Dark Blue World

There’s an old-fashioned Hollywood sweep (and just a touch of Tinseltown schmaltz) in the latest film from Czech director Jan Sverak (”Kolya”), about two Czechoslovakian fighter pilots who escape their Nazi-occupied homeland to fight with the British RAF. But as these gung-ho flyboys shoot down German dogfighters, mourn their downed comrades, and fall for the same English beauty (Tara Fitzgerald), Sverak reworks familiar formulas with a deeply felt romanticism that’s all the more affecting for its stoic restraint. Next to this, a movie like Pearl Harbor feels like a great big beer commercial.
