Cookie: The Anthropological Mix Tape A type Music

The queen of boho soul is back with another set of songs that are political and unflinchingly personal, but still manage to entertain. The singer’s throaty growl pumps songs like ”Hot Night,” while other cuts are characterized by sax riffs and hard-driving bass lines. Inspired guest turns from Talib Kweli, Lala Hathaway, and Dick Gregory help make this one tasty Cookie.