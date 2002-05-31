SPIRIT: STALLION OF THE CIMARRON

By Owen Gleiberman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:04 AM EDT
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimmaron: © Dreamworks

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

B+
type
  • Movie
genre

Episode Recaps

Like the G-rated movie about a wild mustang in the American West, this saccharine site is aimed squarely at young children who might be briefly entertained by do-it-yourself computer animation. But if you’re old enough to read the instructions you’re probably too old to enjoy the results. The word-search and scrambler games are more engaging for older kids, but you’ll want to turn off the theme music until it’s time to put the wee ones down for a nap.

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • G
runtime
  • 82 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com