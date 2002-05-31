Slackers
Hollywood’s crush on gross-out, sexed-up teen romps continues with fashion photog-turned-director Dewey Nicks’ descent into the college dorms of the crass and sophomoric. Slackers casts ”Rushmore”’s smart Schwartzman as a clever loser who blackmails a trio of clever cheaters (including ”Final Destination”’s Sawa) into helping him win the object of his obsession (James King). The plucky, up-for-anything cast and occasionally fresh jokes give ”Slackers” a refreshing edge, but the uneven script and some very forced, taste-pushing gags (puppetry with a penis, anyone?) keep the comedy from higher marks.
