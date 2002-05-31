My Ride's Here A- type Music

Call him Tenacious Z: Zevon squeezes 10 tough songs out of collaborations with journalists (Hunter S. Thompson, Carl Hiaasen), plus a poet who wrote six lines that stand as the best review Bob Dylan’s Oh Mercy ever got (Paul Muldoon), and tops them with a personal best, ”Genius,” which compares Albert Einstein to Charlie Sheen. Docked a notch for letting David Letterman shout on ”Hit Somebody! (The Hockey Song).” Think, Warren, think — next thing you know, Randy Newman will ask Leno to do backup vocals.